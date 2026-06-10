Video: Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad & More Return for THE BOOK OF MORMON's 'Magical Mormon Mystery Week'

Broadway's The Book of Mormon officially kicked off its "Magical Mormon Mystery Week" on June 9, celebrating the musical's 15th anniversary with appearances by members of the original Broadway cast. Check out video from inside Night One!

Wednesday night's performance featured the return of Tony Award nominees Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, who originated the roles of Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, respectively. They were joined by Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, who created the role of Nabulungi, and Tony Award- nominee Rory O'Malley, who originated the role of Elder McKinley.

The performance also featured appearances by members of the show's original ensemble, who joined the current company for select scenes and musical numbers.

The weeklong celebration continues through June 14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. Each performance features different combinations of original cast members, special guests, and surprise appearances, with no two performances exactly alike.

Created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, The Book of Mormon opened on Broadway in 2011 and went on to win nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The production is currently the longest-running show in the history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre and the 10th longest-running Broadway musical of all time.