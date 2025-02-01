Video: Adrienne Warren Sings 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' with the New York Pops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Pops kicked off its 2024-25 season in October with Simply the Best: A Tina Turner Tribute with Adrienne Warren. Watch Warren's performance of "What's Love Got to Do With It?" here!

The concert celebrated the legacy of the iconic singer and the countless artists she inspired and features Tony Award winner for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Adrienne Warren, who will next star on Broadway in The Last Five Years opposite Nick Jonas. Songs included “Son of a Preacher Man”, “Nutbush City Limits”, “What's Love Got to Do With It”, “Let's Stay Together”, and many more memorable hits.

The New York Pops' 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; Merry and Bright featuring Jessica Vosk and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari; and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.