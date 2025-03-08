Video: ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE World Premiere with Patrick Page, Charl Brown, Paige Davis and More!

In honor of International Women’s Day, BroadwayWorld, in association with Pass the Salt Productions is thrilled to present the short musical film, ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE. Executive producer and co-creator Sarah Bierstock joined forces with director and co-creator Desiree Abeyta to showcase an all-star Broadway cast featuring J. Max Baker (One Christmas Carol), Charl Brown (Tammy Faye), Kristy Cates (Wicked), Paige Davis (Chicago), Kim Berrios Lin (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Miranda Plant Byers (Love, Medea), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Zal Owen (Harmony), Andrew O’Shanick (Harmony), Shina Ann Morris (Spamalot) and Patrick Page (Hadestown). The film is rounded out by an all-female powerhouse producing team of Miranda Plant Byers, Jennifer Diamond, Jennifer Piech Pasbjerg, and Danielle Lemberg (Seward and Kissel, LLP).

Using the classic Gershwin song ‘S Wonderful (arranged and produced by Robert Louis King), ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE explores the unrealistic expectations society places on women and aims to empower women’s individual voices and choices.

“I'm thrilled to be a part of this film.” says Kristy Cates. “As a woman, as a mother, as a person who has been pursuing her dreams here in NYC for the past 25 years - I know all too well what it’s like to be viewed through specific lenses. People having their own opinion about what you should do - and more importantly how you should be doing it. This is a universal message that gives voice to so many... I think it's an important film”.

Set in a golden era nightclub, this short musical film centers on a Songstress (Sarah Bierstock) crumbling under the weight of various societal pressures. We watch as the Songstress relentlessly bids to satisfy everyone, altering both her appearance and demeanor. The audience gradually disperses, leaving her to finish her performance for what she believes is an empty room.

Kim Berrios Lin, another featured actress in the film said, "Becoming a mother was what finally gave me the super strength to undo decades of pain and shame and to stop shrinking myself down to fit some unattainable mold. I feel so very lucky to take part in this project as it will undoubtedly encourage young girls to use their voices and take up space. "

When Sarah Bierstock approached fellow creator and filmmaker, Desirée Abeyta, to collaborate, she knew she wanted to make something that encapsulated the many unrealistic expectations she, herself, had experienced. “I wish being a woman in western culture came with a tool box” Sarah says. “And in that toolbox would be instructions on how to navigate the constant pressures to be everything to everyone. I have to remind myself constantly to take back my own power, to breathe, and to know that I am enough as I am. This film is as much a reminder for me to do so, as it is my hope it will inspire other women to do the same."

Desirée agrees. “I’m always trying to make an impact with stories I tell. But with this film, I felt there was an opportunity to also make it entertaining. I was so grateful that Sarah and our incredible female producing team trusted me to take this all too familiar experience and do something exciting with it.”

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE includes cinematography by Austin Lee Smoak, costumes designed by Devon Horn (Water for Elephants) with hair and makeup by Earon Nealey (Fat Ham) and Nick Black Artistry. ALL THE WORLD IS A STAGE is supported by Jamie deRoy and Evan Sacks, Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), The Ravenal Foundation, Soak up the Sites, NDK Distillery, PAAL, MS Walker and female producers, Frida Kahlo (Viña Carmen) and Forever Young (Bethenney Frankel), and several independent investors.