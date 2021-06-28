Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman & Laura Dern in THE SON

"The Crown" star Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of an upcoming film adaptation of Florian Zeller's stage play "The Son," which also stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

The play-slash-film is a follow up to Zeller's "The Father," which he adapted into a film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman this year. Hopkins won an Academy Award for his role.

The Son focuses on Peter (Hugh Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. The play opened in London in February 2019 and in London's West End in September 2019 with rave reviews. It starred Amanda Abbington, Laurie Kynaston, John Light and Amaka Okafor.

The young man is troubled, distant, and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas' condition sets the family on a dangerous course, according to Deadline.

Vanessa Kirby is an English actress known for her roles in the BBC adaptation of "Great Expectations" and the films "Pieces of a Woman" and "About Time."

She recently starred as Stella in the St. Ann's Warehouse off-Broadway production of "A Streetcar Named Desire."

Watch the trailer for "The Father" here: