Valerie Simpson & Chaz Lamar Shepherd to Join the Cast of CHICAGO

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, which recently celebrated its 21st anniversary, will welcome legendary singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson making her Broadway debut in the role of "Matron "Mama" Morton" starting Monday, March 12, 2018 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.). Joining Ms. Simpson is Chaz Lamar Shepherd (original Broadway production of The Color Purple; Dreamgirls national tour) as "Billy Flynn."

A songwriter and performer, Valerie Simpson, along with Nick Ashford, has penned such classics as "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Reach Out and Touch Somebody's Hand," "I'm Every Woman," and "Solid." Four of her songs are features in Motown the Musical on tour. A Board member of the ASCAP Foundation, Valerie recently guest toured with Dave Koz and Paul Shaffer.

Chicago currently stars Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress & TV sensation Kandi Burruss as Matron "Mama" Morton (final performance is Sunday, March 11) and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design byScott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Chicago are available through Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, and in-person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY) box office. Regular box office hours are 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 7:00 pm Sunday.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· Monday at 8 PM

· Tuesday at 8 PM

· (no performances on Wednesday)

· Thursday at 8 PM

· Friday at 8 PM

· Saturday at 2:30 PM matinee and 8 PM

· Sunday at 2:30 PM matinee and 7 PM early evening

