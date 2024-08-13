¡VIVA! BROADWAY Exhibit Celebrating Latiné & Hispanic Heritage to Open at The Museum of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway League and Museum of Broadway will launch a new special exhibit to celebrate Latiné and Hispanic heritage on Broadway: ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: ayer, hoy y mañana. The exhibit will launch on September 15th in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.



The exhibit will bring to life ¡Viva! Broadway, The Broadway League’s national audience development program that is committed to engaging and inspiring Latiné and Hispanic audiences through activations, media programming, and partnerships. ¡Viva! Broadway is dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the rich cultural heritage of the Latiné and Hispanic communities on Broadway and aims to ensure there is diversity throughout the Broadway industry now and for future generations.



“The Broadway League’s ¡Viva! Broadway initiative is excited to collaborate with The Museum of Broadway in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the remarkable achievements of Latiné and Hispanic artists on Broadway through an immersive month-long exhibit curated by the museum and the League," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. "Visitors will get the chance to see iconic pieces from favorite Broadway shows up close. Additionally, the month will feature a range of special events and panel discussions with distinguished Broadway performers and industry professionals.”



“The Miranda Family Fund is thrilled to partner with The Broadway League’s ¡Viva! Broadway and The Museum of Broadway to showcase the extraordinary contributions made by Latino and Hispanic artists on Broadway and to the American Theatre as a whole,” added Luis A. Miranda, Jr., ¡Viva! Broadway Advisory Board Chair and patriarch of the Miranda Family Fund. “We look forward to spotlighting the incomparable impact our community has had on the artform, and we could not be more grateful to The Museum of Broadway for providing a stage to celebrate and elevate the ripples of these achievements on the industry, its professionals and theater-going audiences for generations to come.”



“We created the museum to educate, entertain and inspire guests of all ages to learn from the past to help build our collective future,” said Julie Boardman, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of The Museum of Broadway. “We are honored to partner with The Broadway League and thankful to the Miranda Family Fund to shine a light on the work of these trailblazing artists and bring ¡Viva! Broadway to life for multi-generations.”



The exhibit will feature a mural by famed graffiti artist Soraya Marquez, aka Indie184.



The ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: ayer, hoy y mañana exhibit will open to the public on September 15, 2024 at The Museum of Broadway in NYC’s Times Square, and run through October 15, 2024. Marking the fifth dedicated installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, the new exhibit comes on the heels of Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members.



For more information on The Broadway League’s ¡Viva! Broadway programs, visit diversity.broadway.

