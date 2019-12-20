VIDEOS: Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones of OKLAHOMA! Perform R&H GOES POP! Tracks

Two special R&H Goes Pop! Studio Sessions has been released, featuring Tony Award-winner Ali Stroker (Ado Annie) performing "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top," and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Laurey Williams) performing "Lonely Room."

The current smash-hit Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, currently playing at Circle in the Square Theatre through Sunday, January 19th, was the winner of two 2019 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Ali Stroker, who made history as the first Tony Award-winning actor in a wheelchair.

"The music of R&H speaks to audiences today because the work is so stunning, relatable and sophisticated," said Ali Stroker. "The stories that they tell are stories that exist at any time in anyone's life, and can speak to all generations."

"The thing that's so amazing about Rodgers & Hammerstein is that they were the first to use songs in musicals to further the story," said Rebecca Naomi Jones. "So we're constantly learning while we're watching a musical instead of just being entertained. Their shows' themes are incredibly relevant - both 76 years ago and in 2019."

Both sessions feature music direction and arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala.





