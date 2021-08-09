VIDEO: Will SCHMIGADOON Elect a New Mayor? Check Out This Clip From the Season Finale!

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

Apple TV+ unveils a never-before seen clip from the season finale of the critically acclaimed comedy series, "Schmigadoon!," premiering Friday, August 13.

In "How We Change," with the election looming, Mildred (Kristin Chenoweth) relentlessly ramps up her campaign. Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) face their true feelings for each other.

The first two episodes of "Schmigadoon!" premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 16. The series continues with one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, "Schmigadoon!" stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, "Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

