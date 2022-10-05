Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

VIDEO: Wendell Pierce Talks DEATH OF A SALESMAN Legacy on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman officially opens on October 9 at the Hudson Theatre.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Wendell Pierce sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America this morning to discuss starring in the new revival of Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

"There were a lot of anxieties. This is one of the great roles in the American canon. A great play I never expected to be given the opportunity but I leapt at the chance and I realized that the 40 year career that I have, it was all leading up to this moment. This is going to be the high-water mark of my career," Pierce stated.

Pierce discussed the legacy of the play, the actors who have played the role before him, mentoring young actors, and more. The interview also included new performance footage from the production. Watch the complete interview below!

Joining Pierce in the new revival is Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, also reprising her role from the London production. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman officially opens on October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited 17-week engagement.

Watch the new interview here:

Death of a Salesman
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Stills
October 5, 2022

Ahead of it's premiere at the BFI London Film Festival today, Netflix has shared new photos from its upcoming film adaption of Matilda the Musical. Check out new stills of Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee, Charlie Hodson-Prior, and more in the upcoming movie musical!
Strut Records to Release Balka Sound in NovemberStrut Records to Release Balka Sound in November
October 5, 2022

Hailing from Congo-Brazzaville and led by revered vocalist and ngonfi player, Nkibi “Lusialala” Albert, Balka Sound created their own unique musical world, re-imagining traditional Congolese Balka rhythms with electric guitars, electric bass and drums, alongside the traditional 5-string ngonfi.
Kelsey Magnuson Shares 'Anna's Song' SingleKelsey Magnuson Shares 'Anna's Song' Single
October 5, 2022

With her band, Kelsey Magnuson creates lyric-heavy songs with catchy licks that convey her feelings on making out, growing out of your twenties, and sports as a metaphor for polyamory. Throughout her debut LP, Magnuson draws inspiration from other femme rock musicians such as Julie Doiron, Haley Heynderickx, and Hannah Mohan (And the Kids).
Indigo Sparke's New Aaron Dessner-Produced Album 'Hysteria' to Be Released This FridayIndigo Sparke's New Aaron Dessner-Produced Album 'Hysteria' to Be Released This Friday
October 5, 2022

The album was named one of the most anticipated albums of the fall. The album's singles 'Pressure In My Chest,' 'Hysteria,' and 'Blue,' showcase the album's rare and reflective power. It’s a simultaneously nostalgic yet clear and complex collection that expands her sound and outlook.
VIDEO: Brendan Gleeson Takes Over the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Studio in New PromoVIDEO: Brendan Gleeson Takes Over the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Studio in New Promo
October 5, 2022

Saturday Night Live has shared a new promotional video for Brendan Gleeson's upcoming episode, with musical guest WILLOW. NBC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 48th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. Watch the new promotional video now!