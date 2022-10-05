VIDEO: Wendell Pierce Talks DEATH OF A SALESMAN Legacy on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

Wendell Pierce sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America this morning to discuss starring in the new revival of Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

"There were a lot of anxieties. This is one of the great roles in the American canon. A great play I never expected to be given the opportunity but I leapt at the chance and I realized that the 40 year career that I have, it was all leading up to this moment. This is going to be the high-water mark of my career," Pierce stated.

Pierce discussed the legacy of the play, the actors who have played the role before him, mentoring young actors, and more. The interview also included new performance footage from the production. Watch the complete interview below!

Joining Pierce in the new revival is Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, also reprising her role from the London production. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman officially opens on October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited 17-week engagement.

Watch the new interview here: