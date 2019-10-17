VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MARRIAGE STORY Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson

Netflix has released the trailer for MARRIAGE STORY, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Watch the trailer below!

Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.

MARRIAGE STORY is in select theaters and on Netflix this Fall.

Johansson won a Tony in 2010 for her performance in A View From the Bridge. She also starred in Cat in a Hot Tin Roof in 2013. Driver received a Tony nomination for his performance in Burn This.





