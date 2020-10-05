VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HORTON FOOTE: THE ROAD TO HOME

The film will premiere at the Austin Film Festival.

"Horton Foote: The Road to Home" will premiere at the Austin Film Festival.

Watch the trailer for the documentary, which details the prolific playwright's life from his own perspective, below!

The film is directed by long-time friend Anne Rapp.

"I was able to follow Horton around with a camera the last three years of his life," Rapp said. "Our lifelong friendship allowed me to capture a much more personal and inside view of his life and work, and also capture the connection between his hometown and his successful body of work in more intimate detail."

Foote's plays include "The Trip to Bountiful," "Young Man from Atlanta," "Only the Heart," "The Chase," and "The Orphans' Home Cycle," among many more. He also won Academy Awards for his "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Tender Mercies" screenplays.

Get tickets for the film here.

