VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for the Film Adaptation of OSLO, Starring Andrew Scott & Ruth Wilson

A film adaptation of J.T. Rogers' Tony Award-winning play Oslo is on the way, starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott. It was announced today that the film will premiere on HBO Max on Saturday, May 29th.

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, the film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies - the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.



OSLO is written by Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, who also wrote the stage play, and directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher ("South Pacific"). The film is executive produced by Emmy® winning and Academy Award® nominated Marc Platt ("La La Land," "Bridge of Spies") of Marc Platt Productions, Academy Award® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger ("The Post," "Bridge of Spies"), Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg ("Schindler's List," "Saving Private Ryan") of DreamWorks Pictures and David Litvak of Bold Films. Filming took place in Prague, Czech Republic last fall.



OSLO stars Ruth Wilson (HBO's "His Dark Materials," "Mrs. Wilson") as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister; Andrew Scott ("Fleabag," "Black Mirror") as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona's husband; Salim Dau ("Fauda") as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter ("The Spy," "Ramy") as Hassan Asfour, Qurie's associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch ("Unorthodox") as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor ("Fauda") as Joel Singer, Legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman ("Shtisel," "Stockholm") as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli Professor of Economics; Rotem Keinan ("Fauda") as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield's associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen ("Fauda") as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus ("Thicker Than Water") as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabai ("Sirens," "Stockholm") as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.