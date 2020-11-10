VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for John Patrick Shanley's WILD MOUNTAIN THYME

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt star in this adaptation of Shanley's 'Outside Mullingar.'

John Patrick Shanley's Broadway play 'Outside Mullingar' is coming to the big screen!

Watch the trailer for the retitled 'Wild Mountain Thyme,' starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt, below.

John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic MOONSTRUCK, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly's love.

The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell THE FAMILY farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

The Broadway play 'Outside Mullingar' starred Tony winner Brian F. O'Byrne (Frozen, Doubt, Million Dollar Baby) and Emmy winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace, Smash, Collected Stories). They played Anthony and Rosemary, two introverted misfits straddling 40.

Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a STATE OF AFFAIRS that - due to his painful shyness - suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe.

But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny, and ultimately deeply moving.

Shanley is a playwright, screenwriter, and director best known for his Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning play "Doubt." A film adaptation starred Meryl Streep, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and Viola Davis.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You