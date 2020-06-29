VIDEO: Watch the Full Production of THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME, Starring Anthony Rapp, Robin De Jesus & More!

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS sponsored a one-night-only streamed presentation of the archival video of the 2013 performance of THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME to benefit Provincetown Theater, on June 28 at 7:00pm ET.

The one-night-only benefit performance of THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME features an ensemble of talented actors taking on the story, including Drake, Brandon Cordeiro (Ribbons), three-time Tony Award nominee Robin De Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Claybourne Elder (Company), Tony nominee Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon), Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent), Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants), Chad Ryan (Chicago premiere of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me), Donald C. Shorter, Jr. (La Cage aux Folles national tour), Aaron Tone (BearCity 2) and Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly).

Watch the full production below!

