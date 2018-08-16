VIDEO: Watch the Cast of DESPERATE MEASURES Perform on THE TODAY SHOW

Composer David Friedman joins Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in the Fourth Hour with the cast of his off-Broadway musical, "Desperate Measures," to perform a medley of three songs from the stunning production.

Desperate Measures is a musical comedy gone wild!



When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood's life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a sleazy governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won. Before the sun sets, will they be able to RISE up and pull off the greatest act yet, or will Johnny be left hanging?



This witty and wild new musical comedy takes the Bard's Measure for Measure and shakes things up with a toe tappin' score by award-winning composer David Friedman. Featuring fresh and feisty book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg, DESPERATE MEASURES is fully loaded with laughs with direction & choreography by Bill Castellino (Cagney).

