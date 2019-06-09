VIDEO: Watch the Acceptance Speeches from the 2019 Creative Arts Tony Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Before the CBS Broadcast of the 73rd Annual Tony Awards began, the stars of the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Moulin Rouge, Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein, co-hosted Creative Arts Awards.

Included in the announcements were the winners in the lighting, sounds, scenic, and costume design and orchestration categories.

Watch the Acceptance Speeches for the Creative Arts Tony Awards Below

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network tonight, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.





