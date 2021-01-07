VIDEO: Watch a THE WALTONS Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a reunion of The Waltons! The hosts will welcome Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton), Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), and Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton) to reminisce about their time on the iconic 70s drama series, which took viewers on a journey through the family's lives for nine seasons.

The Waltons is an American drama television series about a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and World War II. It was created by Earl Hamner Jr., based on his 1961 book Spencer's Mountain and the 1963 film of the same name.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.