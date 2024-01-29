Stars in the House Will Stream First-Ever BROADWAY SITZPROBE EXPERIENCE With Songs From GUYS AND DOLLS

The first-ever BROADWAY SITZPROBE EXPERIENCE will be livestreamed Monday, January 29th at 6:00pm ET on StarsInTheHouse.com. Tune in to hear selections from Guys and Dolls performed by an orchestra and ensemble of MUSE and Maestra members with Broadway stars as the leads. This educational workshop will be conducted by David Chase and livestreamed on Stars In The House with Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley Jackson and Dr. Jon LaPook as hosts.

What is a sitzprobe?

A sitzprobe is the rehearsal for musicals when the singers sing through the show for the first time with the orchestra.

How did The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience start?

SiriusXM radio host and Broadway musician Seth Rudetsky was chatting with a person very involved with Broadway orchestras who told Seth that he knows it’s important to have diverse orchestra members, but it’s difficult to hire them because they don’t have the experience. Seth, who has played in the orchestra for more than a dozen Broadway shows and conducted on Broadway as well, immediately felt that the reason diverse orchestra members don’t have experience is because the people in charge have not given these players enough opportunities to have experience! He decided to start The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience.

What is The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience?

As often as possible (hopefully every two weeks) an orchestra made up of exceptional players who have never played a Broadway show full-time will have a workshop to play through selections from the score of a Broadway musical. The conductor will be a Broadway veteran and there will be Broadway musician veterans throughout the orchestra to give the new players valuable tips. The singers for each show will be made up of Broadway stars. The purpose of this workshop is to give these players the experience they need so they can be hired full-time on Broadway!

Seth teamed up with Muse (Musicians United For Social Equity) for many aspects: the first rehearsal space for the initial read-thru was at The Brearley School, which was facilitated by MUSE member Brett Macias and that rehearsal was conducted by MUSE founding member Mary-Mitchell Campbell (currently the Encores! Music Director). Their team has also handled the organizing and correspondence.

Music Theatre International has graciously given The Broadway Sitzprobe Experience free access to all of their wonderful shows!

This Guys and Dolls sitzprobe workshop will be conducted by David Chase, who was one of the conductors of the 1992 revival. And so many Broadway stars have volunteered to sing the leading roles! Tony Award winner Santino Fontana will be Sky, Carlos Lopez is Nathan (Carlos was originally a dancer in the 1992 revival!), Jelani Remy who is currently starring in Back To The Future wil sing Nicely Nicely and Tony Award winner Len Cariou is playing Arvide. Plus, there will be three Adelaides: SiriusXM Broadway host Christine Pedi, former Elphaba from Wicked Donna Vivino and former Adelaide from the 1992 Broadway tour; Lorna Luft! And two Sarah Browns: Ali Ewoldt, the first Asian-American to star as Christine in Broadway’s Phantom Of The Opera and the original Sarah from the 1992 revival: Josie de Guzman!

This workshop is an educational masterclass for the orchestra and considered an open rehearsal. Watch the entire thing on StarsInTheHouse.com and please donate to Your Kids Our Kids, the 501c3 that is helping fund this sitzprobe and future ones.

Stars In The House will also, as usual, have a medical update from CBS chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. (And he might be doing a number as well!)



