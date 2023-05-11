The Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Next Week

"Stars In The House" co-hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley are reuniting the cast of Almost Famous the Musical after their run on Broadway last fall. Joining them will be the show's creators, Oscar-winning writer and director Cameron Crowe, and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning composer Tom Kitt. Also gathering in the Stars in the House studio will be cast members Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Rob Colletti, Brandon Contreras, Drew Gehling, Claire Kwon, Tony-nominee Anika Larsen, Casey Likes, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Solea Pfeiffer and Emily Schultheis.

Tom Kitt will play the piano and the cast will sing a set of 10 SONGS-LIVE! from the Tony-nominated score of Almost Famous. They will also share favorite memories of their time doing the show, starting with the first workshop in the fall of 2018, through their runs at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and on Broadway, to present day, illustrating how they have become "Almost Family."

"For the first time in over 500 episodes of Stars in the House, we are going to have a full-out jam session with an astonishing 10 songs from Almost Famous the Musical with many of the original cast and the composer himself, Tom Kitt, at the piano AND Cameron Crowe will be reading donations that come to us live during the show!" said host and producer, James Wesley.

The episode will livestream Monday, May 15th at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions and make comments live, and donate to the Entertainment Community Fund.

