Photos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises More Than $55,000 During Labor Day Special

The Stars In The House Labor Day Special that was presented on Monday, September 4 by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky, his husband, Broadway producer James Wesley and Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening has raised more than $55,000 so far, bringing the total amount of money raised for The Entertainment Community Fund by the show to over $1,253,780 since March 2020. This total includes a $25,000 matching gift donation from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in honor of Annette Bening. There is also an additional ongoing matching gift donation of up to $50,000 from John Cryer and Lisa Joyner. People can continue to donate at StarsInTheHouse.com to help meet the match.

See photos from the event!

Special guests included Dylan Adler, Jason Alexander, Atsuko, Jensen Atwood, Dan Bucatinsky, Kate Burton, D’Arcy Carden, Josh Colley, Jon Cryer, Lisa Edelstein, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Patrick Fabian, Joely Fisher, Fisher and Thames, Spencer Garrett, Greg Germann, Matt Gould, Marilu Henner, Cheyenne Jackson, Lisa Joyner, John Kassir, Andrew Leeds, Maureen McCormick, Paul McCrane, Donna Mills, Rory O'Malley, Michael Orland, Jack Plotnick, Caroline Rhea, Gabrielle Ruiz, Cody Saintgnue, Sarah Silverman, Jean Smart, John Tartaglia, Lauren Tom, Steven Weber, Henry Winkler, Noah Wyle and Matt Zarley.

“Seth and James have done it again! Our deepest thanks to everyone who made the Stars In The House Labor Day special so successful—including our remarkable Chair, Annette Bening, and the multitude of guests who spent their holiday in support of the Fund. And of course, our thanks to the hundreds of people who donated so generously to help those in need in our industry,” said Fund President and CEO Joe Benincasa.

The special can be viewed at startsinthehouse.com.