VIDEO: Watch a Recap of Season 2, Episode 7 of POSE on FX!

FX released a recap of season 2, episode 7 of "Pose," captioned, "That time Pray Tell had a lil' somthin' somethin' up his sleeve." Watch the clip below!

Season 2 of Pose flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

FX is the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel of FX Networks, a business unit of 21 Century Fox. The channel features critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit series The Americans, The Strain, American Horror Story, Fargo and AMERICAN CRIME Story. Acclaimed hit comedy series include award-winning Archer, Baskets, BETTER THINGS and Atlanta.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You