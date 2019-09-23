VIDEO: Watch a Recap of Season 2, Episode 7 of POSE on FX!

Sep. 23, 2019  

FX released a recap of season 2, episode 7 of "Pose," captioned, "That time Pray Tell had a lil' somthin' somethin' up his sleeve." Watch the clip below!

Season 2 of Pose flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

FX is the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel of FX Networks, a business unit of 21 Century Fox. The channel features critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit series The Americans, The Strain, American Horror Story, Fargo and AMERICAN CRIME Story. Acclaimed hit comedy series include award-winning Archer, Baskets, BETTER THINGS and Atlanta.

VIDEO: Watch a Recap of Season 2, Episode 7 of POSE on FX!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Sophia Anne Caruso Performs 'Dead Mom' In New BEETLEJUICE Music Video
  • VIDEO: Miranda Sings Makes Her Broadway Debut in WAITRESS in Her Latest Video
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Gives Moving Speech Following Emmy Win For POSE
  • VIDEO: Rachel Bay Jones, Eden Espinosa, Liz Callaway, Melissa Benoist, and Many More Stars Perform at CONCERT FOR AMERICA