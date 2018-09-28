VIDEO: Watch a First Look of BLACK MONDAY Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, and Regina Hall

SHOWTIME has released a provocative first look at its new comedy series BLACK MONDAY, starring and executive produced by Emmy® nominated and Golden Globe winning actor Don Cheadle and starring two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy® winner Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip). The series was created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend's Girl), who will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Superbad), who will also executive produce, directed the pilot. Watch the video below!

BLACK MONDAY takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 - aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it ... until now. It's the story of how a group of OUTSIDERS took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up CRASHING the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.

BLACK MONDAY also stars Paul Scheer (The League), Yassir Lester (Making History), Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway) and Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), with recurring guest star Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and guest stars Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer) and Kurt Braunohler (Bunk). BLACK MONDAY, a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television Studios, will premiere in January 2019 with ten episodes.

