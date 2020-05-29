Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Clip From Second Stage's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, Starring Josh Charles, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne, and Paul Schneider

Second Stage has released a flashback clip from its 2018 production of Straight White Men!

The clip features cast members Josh Charles, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne, and Paul Schneider.

Watch the video below!

Straight White Men is by Young Jean Lee, and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The show played at the Hayes Theater on Broadway in 2018.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

