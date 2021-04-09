VIDEO: Watch a BC/EFA Easter Bonnet Celebration on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a celebration of the BC/EFA Easter Bonnet Competition!

The very first Easter Bonnet Competition was presented in 1987 by the cast of La Cage Aux Folles at the Palace Theater and raised $21,000 for the National AIDS Network. In 1988 the event was produced as a benefit for BC/EFA and raised $51,000. The event has since grown tremendously. The Easter Bonnet Competition is the culmination of six weeks of spring fundraising efforts by company members of Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions. Casts, crews and volunteers at participating shows stood with Broadway Cares' signature #redbuckets in hand at theatre exits to accept donations, in addition to selling signed Playbills, posters and other special treasures. The event was canceled for 2020 and 2021 due to the Broadway shutdown.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).