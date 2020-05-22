VIDEO: Watch Tituss Burgess on LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL, Featuring Jason Robert Brown and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In Carnegie Hall's new virtual series, Live with Carnegie Hall, watch Tituss Burgess as he performs "Waiting for Life," "Do You Want to Dance," "Guess Who I Saw Today," "King of the World," "I Loves You, Porgy," "Pour Unfortunate Souls," and "Tomorrow."

Moderated bya??Frank DiLella, the episode also includes Jason Robert Brown, Angel Blue, and poet Anne Walsh Miller. Featured is Brown's performance of "Wait 'Til I See What's Next" and Blue's rendition of "Vissi d'arte" from Tosca.

Check out the episode below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You