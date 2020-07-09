VIDEO: Watch SAB's Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration

Tune in to see Davide and other exciting ballet stars in the making at SAB's Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration! Click here to watch, or tune in on Youtube. The Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration will be available until Monday, July 13 at 7PM ET, and it is free to watch.

The School Of American Ballet (SAB) is one of the most famous classical ballet schools in the world and is the official school of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet, a leading international ballet company based at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The school trains students from the age of six, with professional vocational ballet training for students aged 11-18.

Graduates of the school achieve employment with leading ballet companies worldwide, most notably in the United States with the New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. According to SAB, alumni of the School of American Ballet supplies over 90% of New York City Ballet.

Some noted alumni include Maria Tallchief, Tanaquil LeClercq, Jacques d'Amboise, Jillana, Allegra Kent, Arthur Mitchell, Patricia McBride, Edward Villella, Suzanne Farrell, Kay Mazzo, Helgi Tomasson, Fernando Bujones, Gelsey Kirkland, Heather Watts, Merrill Ashley, Jock Soto, John Clifford, Peter Boal, Kyra Nichols, Darci Kistler, Patrick Bissell, Damian Woetzel, Ethan Stiefel, Wendy Whelan and Paloma Herrara, as well as celebrities Ashlee Simpson, Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa Carlson and Broadway's Justin Peck, Sara Mearns, Robert Fairchild, Tiler Peck, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lawrence Leritz, Megan Mullally and Chita Rivera.

