VIDEO: Watch Rodney Hicks Sing 'Watch It Fall from HART ISLAND

The new musical HART ISLAND by Michelle Elliott and Danny Larsen (The Yellow Wood) and directed by Jerry Dixon, recently premiered at The Village Theater as a part of their New Works Program. Come From Away veteran Rodney Hicks, sings a track from the show below- his first time since being told two years ago that he wouldn't sing again because of a Spasmodic Dysphonia diagnosis. Check out "Watch It Fall" below!

Rodney received a 2017 Helen Hayes Awards Nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for his work as Bob and Others in Come From Away at The Ford's Theatre in DC. He received a 2012 Barrymore Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical for his work as Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys at The Philadelphia Theatre Company. Directed & Choreographed by Susan Stroman. He originated the role of Clarence Norris in the Off-Broadway, Minneapolis and the subsequent Broadway run.

Other Broadway credits include originating the roles of Paul & Others in the Original Cast of RENT, off-broadway and Broadway; Peter in the 2000 Revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and Benjamin Coffin III as part of the closing cast of RENT and the subsequent LIVE on Broadway DVD.





