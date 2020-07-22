Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!

It's a regular RENT reunion!

Jul. 22, 2020  

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a reunion of original RENT stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp.

Rent, with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The musical was first seen in a workshop production at New York Theatre Workshop in 1993 and moved to Broadway's larger Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996. Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production closed on September 7, 2008, after 12 years.

Rapp and Pascal starred opposite Daphne Rubin-Vega, Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Fredi Walker, Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.


