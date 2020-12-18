VIDEO: Watch Norm Lewis, Wayne Brady & More on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief with Orlando natives Wayne Brady, Andrea Canny, Norm Lewis, Justin Sargent, Wesley Taylor, Paul Vogt and Rachel York benefitting GOPAR. Donate here.

GOPAR aims to provide accessible assistance during challenging times to individuals

throughout Greater Orlando who typically derive income from the performing arts and/or theme park entertainment sectors. GOPAR's goal is to remain sensitive to each individual's unique circumstances, and to o er a holistic approach toward achieving long-term solutions for financial, physical, and emotional well-being.

