VIDEO: Watch Norm Lewis, Wayne Brady & More on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Other guests will include: Andrea Canny, Justin Sargent, Wesley Taylor, Paul Vogt and Rachel York.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief with Orlando natives Wayne Brady, Andrea Canny, Norm Lewis, Justin Sargent, Wesley Taylor, Paul Vogt and Rachel York benefitting GOPAR. Donate here.
GOPAR aims to provide accessible assistance during challenging times to individuals
throughout Greater Orlando who typically derive income from the performing arts and/or theme park entertainment sectors. GOPAR's goal is to remain sensitive to each individual's unique circumstances, and to o er a holistic approach toward achieving long-term solutions for financial, physical, and emotional well-being.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 year...
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour Announces New Launch Dates - Premiering in Chicago in 2022
Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the North American tour, previously scheduled to begin Nov 21, 2020 in New Orleans, will run technical ...
Kelli O'Hara, Wayne Brady, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More Join The Seth Concert Series in January 2021
Producer Mark Cortale has announced that five award-winning stars of the stage and screen will join the January 2021 line-up of The Seth Concert Serie...
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Release Delayed Again by Disney
According to Deadline, the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been again delayed by Disney. The release of the movie, which was fi...
You Can Now Bid on Items From Jenn Colella, Debra Messing, Laura Osnes, Bernadette Peters and More in Holiday Auction
The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury it...