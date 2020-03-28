VIDEO: Watch Nehal Joshi Read From Terrence McNally's MASTER CLASS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Terrence McNally passed away.

In honor of the playwright, Arena Stage released a video of Nehal Joshi reading the final monologue from McNally's "Master Class."

Watch the video below!

Joshi's Broadway credits include Les Miserables (Original Revival), ThreePenny Opera (Roundabout). Off-Broadway includes Working (Drama Desk Award), Falling for Eve, and Whose your baghdaddy. Regional credits include Arena Stage, Dallas Theatre Center, ATL. On TV he can be seen in The Wire (HBO).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You