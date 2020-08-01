Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Lydia R. Diamond's STICK FLY on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The reading will star Jelani Alladin, Caroline Innerbichler, Daniel J. Watts and more!

Aug. 1, 2020  

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House. Today, enjoy STICK FLY, by Lydia R. Diamond. Starring Jelani Alladin, Caroline Innerbichler, Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Daniel J. Watts and Renika Williams. DIRECTOR: Dell Howlett. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR & STAGE MANAGER: Kayla Coleman. Live music by Crystal Monee Hall. Hosted by Antoine Smith.

"The caliber and abundance of talent working on this reading of Ms. Diamond's script is remarkable," offers Plays In The House Artistic Director Peter Flynn. "Dell's an exceptional storyteller and he has assembled a first rate company of actors from Broadway, television, and film. Crystal's original music brings a beautiful new aspect to our readings, and I can't wait for our audiences to experience it all."

"Stick Fly" is the latest addition to the "Plays In The House" series, in which luminaries of stage and screen read classics and new works on "Stars In The House" to raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performances include MACBETH, with Patrick Page in the titular role; BLITHE SPIRIT, starring Leslie Uggams and William Jackson Harper; TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, written by and starring Nia Vardalos; HAPPY DAYS with Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub; THE HEIDI CHRONICLES starring Cynthia Nixon, Joan Allen, and Boyd Gaines; and MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD featuring Andréa Burns and Justin Guarini, among others. On "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring together celebrity guests to sing and share stories: Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.


