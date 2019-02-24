VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform Oscar-Winning 'Shallow'!

Feb. 24, 2019  

Just minutes ago, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt picked up an Oscar for their song from A Star is Born, "Shallow." Below, watch as Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform the anthem live at the ceremony!

In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform Oscar-Winning 'Shallow'!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

VIDEO: New Trailer for FOSSE/VERDON with Ethan Slater!

VIDEO: New Trailer for FOSSE/VERDON with Ethan Slater!

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson Belt Out Song from RBG!

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson Belt Out Song from RBG!

VIDEO: Watch Adam Lambert and Queen Rock the Oscars

VIDEO: Watch Adam Lambert and Queen Rock the Oscars

GREEN BOOK Wins Big at the Oscars! The Full Winners List

GREEN BOOK Wins Big at the Oscars! The Full Winners List

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: First Look at Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Teaser Trailer For 'His Dark Materials'
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Opens the BRIT Awards with THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Performance
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • VIDEO: Watch Adam Lambert and Queen Rock the Oscars Opening Number!
  • VIDEO: Welcome to His Home! Harry Hadden-Paton Tours Henry Higgins' House at MY FAIR LADY
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Joel Grey-Helmed, Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE