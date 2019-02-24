VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform Oscar-Winning 'Shallow'!

Just minutes ago, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt picked up an Oscar for their song from A Star is Born, "Shallow." Below, watch as Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform the anthem live at the ceremony!

In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

