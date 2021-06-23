Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Jay Donnell Sing RENT with the NJSO

The duo sang "I'll Cover You" as a part of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra's Pride Festivities.

Jun. 23, 2021  

Earlier this month, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra kicked off a virtual celebration of Pride Month, featuring works by LGBTQ+ composers and a performance of Rent's "I'll Cover You" in collaboration with Paper Mill Playhouse.

Harmonica Sunbeam, renowned for her Hudson County non-profit Drag Queen Story Hour, hosted the celebration, which featured vocalists Kyle Taylor Parker and Jay Donnell alongside the NJSO Chamber Players- Héctor Falcón, cellist Ted Ackerman, Assistant Principal Bass Alexander Bickard (on electric bass), clarinetist Pascal Archer and drummer James Musto.

Watch the full performance below!

