VIDEO: Watch Krysta Rodriguez and Lauren Marcus Sing Jonathan Larson's 'White Male World'

Jonathan Larson wrote RENT and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem. He was a brilliant, groundbreaking creator of musical theatre who died tragically at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and his songs have come to be treasured and performed in 25 languages, from Mexico to Japan to Italy, from summer camps to the silver screen to Broadway.

But what about all of Jonathan's songs we've never heard?

The Jonathan Larson Project opened last month at Feinstein's/54 Below and you can check out a number from the show below! Watch as Lauren Marcus and Krysta Rodriguez perform "White Male World."

