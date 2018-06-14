VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'Bring Him Home' With NBC Head Bob Greenblatt at the Banff World Media Festival

On Tuesday, Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth hosted the the 39th annual Banff World Media Festival's Rockie Awards Gala Ceremony, which featured a star-studded line-up of award recipients.

During the ceremony, Chenoweth invited the head of NBC, Robert Greenblatt, to the stage to accompany her singing "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables. Sharing the video on Facebook, she wrote, "Had the absolute honor of hosting Banff World Media Festival's Rockie Awards last night! Then this happened... thank you to NBC's Bob Greenblatt for joining me on stage to perform #BringHimHome!"

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

The Banff World Media Festival is the world's largest and most important gathering of entertainment industry and digital media executives dedicated to media content development, production, broadcast and distribution within TV and digital media. BANFF provides a platform for the evolving media industry to develop its creative and business objectives - it serves as the leading destination for co-production and co-venture partners and is an unparalleled marketplace for over 1,500 international decision-makers to connect with new business deals. The 39th annual BANFF World Media Festival will take place June 10-13, 2018 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

