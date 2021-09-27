VIDEO: Watch Kristen Bell Voice Marge in a Song from the New SIMPSONS Musical Episode

The Simpsons premiered their 33rd season with their biggest musical adventure yet!

On the episode "The Star of Backstage", Marge as she decides to stage a revival of her high school musical, "Y2K: The Millennium Bug." Dreaming of a show where she, the stage manager and everyone's best pal, will be the focal point of the production, Marge's life becomes a musical with her as the lead (and her singing is voiced by Kristen Bell).

What Marge isn't prepared for is when the actual star of the show, Sasha Reed (voiced by Broadway alum Sara Chase), returns and steals the spotlight, leading Marge to discover her beloved high school memories are not at all how she remembers.

Watch Kristen Bell voice Marge as she confronts Sasha Reed in a clip from the episode!