VIDEO: Watch Julia Murney, Drew Gehling & More in Scenes from ASSASSINS

There's another National Anthem playing...

With Election Day just hours away, the country's attention is on the future of America's political landscape, but some of Broadway's best are looking to its past. Watch below as Will Blum gathers an all star lineup to perform "What Does a Man Do?" "Have It Your Way" and "Another National Anthem" from ASSASSINS.

Assassins is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman, based on an original concept by Charles Gilbert Jr. Using the framing device of an all-American, yet sinister, carnival game, the semi-revue portrays a group of historical figures who attempted (successfully or not) to assassinate Presidents of the United States, and explores what their presence in American history says about the ideals of their country.

The cast includes (in order of appearance): EMMA GOLDMAN - Julia Murney, SAMUEL BYCK - Will Blum, LEON CZOLGOSZ- Adam Bashian, John Wilkes Booth - John Riddle, JOHN HINCKLEY- Barrett Riggins, SQUEAKY FROMME - Kendal Hartse, GIUSEPPE ZANGARA - Elliott Mattox, CHARLES GUITEAU- Drew Gehling, SARA Jane Moore - Nancy Opel, BALLADEER/LEE HARVEY OSWALD - Andrew Durand, RADIO ANNOUNCER- Patrick Cassidy.

