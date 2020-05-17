VIDEO: Watch Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in the Opening Scene From GRAND HORIZONS

Second Stage Theater has released footage of Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in the opening scene of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, which opened at the Hayes Theater on January 23, 2020 and played through March 1.

Watch the scene below!

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.





