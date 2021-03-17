VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Disney on Broadway's WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2021

Click Here for More Articles on Women's History Month

Just last week, in celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway presented the 4th annual "Women's Day on Broadway."

Following its launch in 2018, this year's event coincided with the one-year mark since Broadway's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event, themed "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively" engaged attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a two-hour virtual event, featuring two substantive conversation sessions entitled "Broadway's Moms: How Life Goes on When the Show Doesn't" and "Broadway's Second Act: A Conversation about Moving Beyond Intention."

BROADWAY MOMS: HOW LIFE GOES ON WHEN THE SHOW DOESN'T

The first session will bring mothers together to discuss the unbelievable challenge of parenting and specifically mothering during the pandemic.

"You're Gonna Hear From Me" | The Broadway Sinfonietta x Solea Pfeiffer

The Broadway Sinfonietta is an all female-identifying, majority women-of-color orchestral collective. Our mission is to support the existence, excellence, and equity of female BIPOC musicians, orchestrators, and contractors in the Broadway industry.