VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Disney on Broadway's WOMEN'S DAY ON BROADWAY 2021
Plus watch a special performance from The Broadway Sinfonietta and Solea Pfeiffer!
Just last week, in celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway presented the 4th annual "Women's Day on Broadway."
Following its launch in 2018, this year's event coincided with the one-year mark since Broadway's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event, themed "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively" engaged attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a two-hour virtual event, featuring two substantive conversation sessions entitled "Broadway's Moms: How Life Goes on When the Show Doesn't" and "Broadway's Second Act: A Conversation about Moving Beyond Intention."
BROADWAY MOMS: HOW LIFE GOES ON WHEN THE SHOW DOESN'T
The first session will bring mothers together to discuss the unbelievable challenge of parenting and specifically mothering during the pandemic.
"You're Gonna Hear From Me" | The Broadway Sinfonietta x Solea Pfeiffer
The Broadway Sinfonietta is an all female-identifying, majority women-of-color orchestral collective. Our mission is to support the existence, excellence, and equity of female BIPOC musicians, orchestrators, and contractors in the Broadway industry.
BROADWAY'S SECOND ACT: A CONVERSATION ABOUT MOVING BEYOND INTENTION
The second session will be moderated by award-winning ABC News Correspondent, Deborah Roberts, leading a conversation about what actionable steps we can all take to ensure that we not only increase representation of BIPOC women in our board rooms, writing rooms, rehearsal rooms and beyond but that they have equal access to power and privilege.
THE LORRAINE HANSBERRY INITIATIVE
On behalf of The Lillys, Lynn Nottage will announce a new initiative to honor the legacy of Lorraine Hansberry, the groundbreaking playwright of A Raisin in the Sun and establish a unique opportunity to address gender and racial disparity in American theater.
Pearl Cleage- Closing Keynote