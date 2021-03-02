VIDEO: Watch HAMILTON-Inspired Figure Skating Routines!
Laurie Hernandez just brought Hamilton to the gymnastics floor, but have you seen the song performed by figure skater Jason Brown?
As BroadwayWorld reported over the weekend, despite the fact that the lights are dark at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Hamilton has taken center stage at a new venue- the floor.
Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez created an incredible floor routine to "The Room Where It Happens" at the 2021 Winter Cup- a performance applauded by the Tony winner who sang it, Leslie Odom Jr.
You murda'd it! So damn impressive. Congratulations and thanks! https://t.co/HTJzQQikY5- Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) February 28, 2021
The music of Hamilton may be new to the gymnastics floor on a national level, but plenty of other competitive athletes have been moving to the musical for quite a while- figure skaters. Watch below as skaters on every level (most notably 2014 Olympian Jason Brown) create routines to the Tony-winning smash hit.