VIDEO: Watch HAMILTON-Inspired Figure Skating Routines!

As BroadwayWorld reported over the weekend, despite the fact that the lights are dark at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Hamilton has taken center stage at a new venue- the floor.

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez created an incredible floor routine to "The Room Where It Happens" at the 2021 Winter Cup- a performance applauded by the Tony winner who sang it, Leslie Odom Jr.

You murda'd it! So damn impressive. Congratulations and thanks! https://t.co/HTJzQQikY5 - Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) February 28, 2021

The music of Hamilton may be new to the gymnastics floor on a national level, but plenty of other competitive athletes have been moving to the musical for quite a while- figure skaters. Watch below as skaters on every level (most notably 2014 Olympian Jason Brown) create routines to the Tony-winning smash hit.

"The Room Where It Happens" performed by Jason Brown:

"You'll Be Back":

"Helpless":

"Burn":