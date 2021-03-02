Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
VIDEO: Watch HAMILTON-Inspired Figure Skating Routines!

Laurie Hernandez just brought Hamilton to the gymnastics floor, but have you seen the song performed by figure skater Jason Brown?

Mar. 2, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld reported over the weekend, despite the fact that the lights are dark at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Hamilton has taken center stage at a new venue- the floor.

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez created an incredible floor routine to "The Room Where It Happens" at the 2021 Winter Cup- a performance applauded by the Tony winner who sang it, Leslie Odom Jr.

The music of Hamilton may be new to the gymnastics floor on a national level, but plenty of other competitive athletes have been moving to the musical for quite a while- figure skaters. Watch below as skaters on every level (most notably 2014 Olympian Jason Brown) create routines to the Tony-winning smash hit.

"The Room Where It Happens" performed by Jason Brown:

"You'll Be Back":

"Helpless":

"Burn":

"It's Quiet Uptown":


