VIDEO: Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Debuts HAMILTON-Inspired Floor Routine

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez returned to the competition floor for the first time today, since last competing in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The theater fan's floor exercise routine featured 'The Room Where It Happens' from Hamilton!

She first teased the routine on her TikTok account in January, sharing, "I had so much fun making this routine."

She also mentioned that she was listening to the show's soundtrack for her warm up music.

Watch her routine below!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.