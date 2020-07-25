VIDEO: Watch George Bernard Shaw's MISALLIANCE on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!

Plays In The House continues today on Stars in the House with MISALLIANCE, by George Bernard Shaw. Today's reading will star Marc delaCruz, Dan Domingues, Midori Francis, Peter Francis James, Teresa Avia Lim, Jamie Sanders, Thom Sesma, Ryan Spahn, and Sharon Washington, narrated and directed by David Staller.

Misalliance, written in 1909, takes place entirely on a single Saturday afternoon in the conservatory of a large country house in Hindhead, Surrey in Edwardian era England. It is a continuation of some of the ideas on marriage that he expressed in 1908 in his play, Getting Married. It was also a continuation of some of his other ideas on Socialism, physical fitness, the Life Force, and "The New Woman": i.e. women intent on escaping Victorian standards of helplessness, passivity, stuffy propriety, and non-involvement in politics or general affairs.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You