VIDEO: Watch Bette Midler, Patti LuPone & More Sing with Fran Drescher for Cancer Benefit!

Stage and screen star Fran Drescher just celebrated twenty years of being cancer-free with a virtual cabaret benefit for Cancer Schmancer. The special event featured appearances by Broadway favorites Bette Midler and Patti LuPone. Additional guests included: Rosie O'Donnell, Ann Hampton Callaway, Judy Gold, Peter Marc Jacobson, Nicolas King, Lesli Margherita, Adam Rogers, Gabrielle Stravelli, Renee Taylor, Steven Weber, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, Jawan Jackson, James Harkness, and Nik Walker

Drescher made her screen debut in the 1977 blockbuster film Saturday Night Fever, and later appeared in American Hot Wax (1978) and Wes Craven's horror tale Stranger in Our House (1978). In the 1980s, she gained recognition in the films Gorp (1980), The Hollywood Knights (1980), Doctor Detroit (1983), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), and UHF (1989). She also established a television career with guest appearances on several series. In 1993, she achieved wider fame as Fran Fine in her own sitcom The Nanny, for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series. She received further recognition for her performances in Jack (1996) and The Beautician and the Beast (1997) and reinforced her position as a leading sitcom star with Living with Fran (2005-2006) and along with the cult classic Santa's Slay (2005)Happily Divorced (2011-2013). She made her Broadway debut in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2014.

Watch the full cabaret below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You