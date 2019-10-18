VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt Talk About Going From Stage to Screen on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Ben Platt talks to GMA's Peter Travers about his first film role in "Pitch Perfect."

Watch the clip below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TonyÂ® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt lead an all-star cast in the much-anticipated new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. Co-executive produced by Platt, "The Politician" premiered later this year on Netflix. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."





