VIDEO: Watch BE MORE CHILL's Joe Iconis Sing 'Broadway Here I Come' From SMASH and More

On August 29, "Be More Chill," composer Joe Iconis held a press event for his sold-out hit off-Broadway musical.

The composer kick off the night with two songs unrelated to Be More Chill, including "Broadway Here I Come" from NBC's "Smash," and "The Robot Song (Flesh & Bone)."

According to Laura Heywood, who was in attendance, Iconis told the audience that "Broadway Here I Come" was originally conceived as a song about suicide, but is now performed as a hopeful anthem at graduations!

The Be More Chill New York premiere production - directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Chase Brock - is enjoying a sold-out limited off-Broadway engagement that was recently extended through September 30. It takes place at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). For all performances throughout the engagement, a limited number of Be More Chill lottery tickets will be available exclusively through TodayTix for $29 each. For last-minute tickets to sold-out performances, join the cancellation line at the box office one hour prior to curtain for every show or check Ticket Central the day of the show.

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

