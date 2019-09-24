VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber in Conversation With Nile Rodgers at The Other Palace

Sep. 24, 2019  

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently appeared in conversation with multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist, Nile Rodgers, live at the Other Palace.

Hear anecdotes from an artist who's collaborated with Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk on their most successful, career-defining albums and catch an intimate performance of 'Love Look Away' from Flower Drum Song, inspired by Andrew and Nile's mutual love of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Watch the full video below!

Live at The Other Palace is a series of events curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which offers you the opportunity to learn from the best and put your questions to some of the biggest names in the theatre industry, in an informal and relaxed environment.

