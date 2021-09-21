VIDEO: Watch Amanda Kloots' Tango in Her First DANCING WITH THE STARS Performance

Amanda Kloots has made her Dancing with the Stars ballroom debut!

The former-Rockette performed the tango last night on the season 30 premiere, alongside her partner, Alan Bersten. The pair danced to Jennifer Lopez's "Dance Again", featuring Pitbull. They scored at 28 out of 40.

Other contestants this season include Spice Girl Melanie C, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Christine Chiu (Bling Empire), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Matt James (The Bachelor), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Amanda Kloots is a television host, bestselling author, Broadway actress and award-winning fitness entrepreneur. Kloots can currently be seen as a co-host of The Talk, CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show highlighting current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. Kloots recently released her memoir, the New York Times bestseller "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" that was co-authored with her sister Anna Kloots. A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots performed on a variety of stage, film and TV productions for over 17 years.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC, watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.