VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell & Cast of THE LAST SUPPER Sing 'Raise a Glass'

The Last Supper runs at South Orange Performing Arts Center July 27 through August 7.

Jul. 22, 2022  

The company of the new musical comedy, The Last Supper, is getting ready for performances at South Orange Performing Arts Center, where the show will run July 27 through August 7. With book, music, and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and Jeff Thomson, The Last Supper is based on the SONY film of the same name with an original screenplay by Dan Rosen, and is directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

The Last Supper is the new musical comedy about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, host a collection of their neighbors for a friendly evening of dinner and discourse. Things do not go well.

The complete cast includes Tony Award® nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Naomi Day, Mark Evans as Dinner Guests, Alex Newell as Jude, Pomme Koch as Mark, Megan Kane as Paulie, Allan K. Washington as Luke, and Wes Zurick as Pete. Understudies include Josh Canfield, Jennifer Frankel, Cayla Christine Primous, and Alan Wiggins.

The design team for The Last Supper also features Lawrence E. Moten III (set design), Abigail Hoke-Brady (lighting design), Haydee Zelideth Antuñano (costume design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Duncan Northern of TINC (production management).

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive first look at "Raise a Glass," performed in the rehearsal room by Alex Newell, Mark Evans, Pomme Koch, Megan Kane, Allan K. Washington, and Wes Zurick.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Macgyver Voting

