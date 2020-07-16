VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!

It's time to play the music with Broadway's best!

Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and beyond. From the kid-centric Sesame Street to the universally loved The Muppets Show, the furry (and felty) creatures have often used music to entertain the masses, and many times, called upon the stars of Broadway to help!

Below, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite Broadway appearances with the Muppets, from their early days in the 70s to just weeks ago! Which Broadway appearance is your favorite?

Ben Platt sings "C is for Cookie" with Cookie Monster on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo:

Chris Jackson celebrates Presidents' Day with Elmo and duets to "The Story of Tonight":

Lin-Manuel Miranda sings "Habitat Song" for Big Bird:

Liza Minnelli guests stars on The Muppet Show and sings "A Quite Thing," "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "Copacabana":

Lesley Ann Warren sings "Last Dance" on The Muppets Show: Joel Grey sings "Razzle Dazzle" and "Wilkommen" with the Muppets:

Harvey Fierstein sings "Noses Turn" parody:

