VIDEO: Villain: DeBlanks Takes Over Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Week! Join host Brenda Braxton for... Billy Mitchell's Villain: DeBlanks (a fill-in-the-blanks comedy) *A madcap Mad-libs murder mystery adventure with guests Carly Hughes, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Barrett Foa, Lesli Margherita and Frank DeCaro!

You'll laugh your (BODY PART)______ off! A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the stars say words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice!

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.